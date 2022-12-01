2022 MAC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 MAC Championship Game is set with the Toledo Rockets facing the Ohio Bobcats. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Ohio claimed their spot in the 2022 MAC Championship Game after finishing atop the East Division with a 7-1 conference record (9-3 overall). Ohio has appeared in the championship game four times previously and lost in each contest (2006, 2009, 2011, and 2016).

The Toledo Rockets finished in a tie atop the MAC’s West Division with the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Both teams went 5-3, but Toledo won the head-to-head tie-breaker because they defeated the Eagles earlier this season, 27-24. Toledo will be making their seventh appearance in the MAC Championship Game. The Rockets won the conference crown in 2001, 2004, and 2017 and came up short in 1997, 1998, and 2002.

Tickets for the 2022 MAC Championship Game are available from our vendor StubHub. The get-in price is currently around $20 plus fees.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Ohio to play South Alabama in the Myrtle Beach Bowl and Toledo to face Fresno State in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

2022 MAC Championship Game

Matchup: Toledo vs. Ohio

Toledo vs. Ohio Location: Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Ford Field – Detroit, MI Date: Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Crew: Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (reporter)

Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst), and Stormy Buonantony (reporter) Tickets: Buy Tickets

