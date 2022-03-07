2022 Houston Gamblers schedule announced

The 2022 Houston Gamblers schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The Houston Gamblers kickoff the inaugural season of the USFL on Sunday, April 17, 2022 against the Michigan Panthers in Birmingham, Ala. The game will begin at 12:00pm ET.

The nine remaining matchups for Houston have also been set, although exact dates and kickoff times will be announced later. Below is Houston’s schedule for the 2022 season:

2022 Houston Gamblers Schedule

04/17 – at Michigan

04/23 – Birmingham

Week 3 – Tampa Bay

Week 4 – at New Orleans

Week 5 – Pittsburgh

Week 6 – at New Jersey

Week 7 – Philadelphia

Week 8 – at Tampa Bay

Week 9 – at Birmingham

Week 10 – New Orleans

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 16 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 19. All regular-season games will be played in Birmingham, Ala.

The new USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 1 of the 2022 USFL season (all times Eastern):

Saturday, April 16, 2022

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Houston at Michigan – 12pm, TV TBA

Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, TV TBA

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, TV TBA