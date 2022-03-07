2022 Birmingham Stallions schedule announced

The 2022 Birmingham Stallions schedule has officially been announced by the USFL.

The Birmingham Stallions kickoff the inaugural season of the USFL on Saturday, April 16 against the New Jersey Generals at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The game will be simulcast by NBC and FOX at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT.

The nine remaining matchups for Birmingham have also been set, although exact dates and kickoff times will be announced later. Below is Birmingham’s schedule for the 2022 season:

2022 Birmingham Stallions Schedule

04/16 – New Jersey

04/23 – at Houston

Week 3 – at New Orleans

Week 4 – Tampa Bay

Week 5 – at Philadelphia

Week 6 – Michigan

Week 7 – at Pittsburgh

Week 8 – New Orleans

Week 9 – Houston

Week 10 – at Tampa Bay

Week 1 of the USFL season begins on Saturday, April 16 and the 10-week regular-season will extend through Sunday, June 19. All regular-season games will be played in Birmingham, Ala.

The new USFL includes eight teams that are divided into North and South divisions. Teams in the North Division include the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

The four teams in the South Division include the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits.

The USFL will release team-by-team schedules once per hour today. Below is the complete schedule for Week 1 of the 2022 USFL season (all times Eastern):

Saturday, April 16, 2022

New Jersey at Birmingham – 7:30pm, NBC/FOX

Sunday, April 17, 2022

Houston at Michigan – 12pm, TV TBA

Philadelphia at New Orleans – 4pm, TV TBA

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh – 8pm, TV TBA