2022 ASUN football schedule announced

The 2022 ASUN Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 24 with Eastern Kentucky at Austin Peay.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each ASUN team in 2022 include Austin Peay at Alabama, Central Arkansas at Ole Miss, Sam Houston at Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State at Tulsa, Kennesaw State at Cincinnati, and North Alabama at Memphis.

In separate releases from the schools, three non-conference matchups that were previously unannounced were revealed — UVA Wise at North Alabama (Sept. 10), Murray State at Austin Peay (Oct. 15), Eastern Kentucky at Southeast Missouri (Oct. 29), and Tennessee Tech at North Alabama (Nov. 12).

The 2022 season will mark the second season of competition for the ASUN Conference. Each ASUN member will play five conference games and six non-conference games this season.

2022 ASUN Football Schedules

ASUN Football Schedule (Composite)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Eastern Kentucky at Austin Peay

Saturday, Oct. 1

Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State

Saturday, Oct. 8

Austin Peay at Central Arkansas

North Alabama at Kennesaw State

Saturday, Oct. 15

Central Arkansas at Kennesaw State

Jacksonville State at North Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 22

North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky

Saturday, Oct. 29

North Alabama at Central Arkansas

Jacksonville State at Austin Peay

Saturday, Nov. 5

Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky

Austin Peay at North Alabama

Saturday, Nov. 12

Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State

Austin Peay at Kennesaw State

Saturday, Nov. 19

Jacksonville State at Central Arkansas

Kennesaw State at Eastern Kentucky