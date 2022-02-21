2022 ASUN football schedule announced

The 2022 ASUN Football Schedule has officially been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 24 with Eastern Kentucky at Austin Peay.
Featured non-conference match-ups for each ASUN team in 2022 include Austin Peay at Alabama, Central Arkansas at Ole Miss, Sam Houston at Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State at Tulsa, Kennesaw State at Cincinnati, and North Alabama at Memphis.
In separate releases from the schools, three non-conference matchups that were previously unannounced were revealed — UVA Wise at North Alabama (Sept. 10), Murray State at Austin Peay (Oct. 15), Eastern Kentucky at Southeast Missouri (Oct. 29), and Tennessee Tech at North Alabama (Nov. 12).
The 2022 season will mark the second season of competition for the ASUN Conference. Each ASUN member will play five conference games and six non-conference games this season.
2022 ASUN Football Schedules
ASUN Football Schedule (Composite)
Saturday, Sept. 24
Eastern Kentucky at Austin Peay
Saturday, Oct. 1
Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State
Saturday, Oct. 8
Austin Peay at Central Arkansas
North Alabama at Kennesaw State
Saturday, Oct. 15
Central Arkansas at Kennesaw State
Jacksonville State at North Alabama
Saturday, Oct. 22
North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky
Saturday, Oct. 29
North Alabama at Central Arkansas
Jacksonville State at Austin Peay
Saturday, Nov. 5
Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky
Austin Peay at North Alabama
Saturday, Nov. 12
Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville State
Austin Peay at Kennesaw State
Saturday, Nov. 19
Jacksonville State at Central Arkansas
Kennesaw State at Eastern Kentucky