2022 ACC Spring football game schedule announced

The 2022 ACC Spring football game schedule has been announced, and all 14 games will be televised live by the ACC Network.

Spring football game action in the ACC kicks off on Thursday, March 17 with Georgia Tech’s annual White & Gold Game. The game is set for 6:00pm ET and it will be televised by the ACC Network.

Syracuse will hold their annual Spring game on Friday, April 1 at 7:00pm ET, while Louisville will play their Red-White Game two days later on Sunday, April 3 at 4:00pm ET.

The following week on Saturday, April 9, six ACC Spring games are on the schedule beginning with Boston College’s Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game at 11:00am ET. That game will be followed by Clemson (1:00pm), North Carolina (3:00pm), Florida State (5:00pm), NC State (7:00pm), and Pitt (9:00pm).

Four more Spring games are slated for Saturday, April 16 — Miami (noon), Wake Forest (2:00pm), Virginia Tech (4:00pm), and Duke (6:00pm).

Virginia will wrap up the ACC’s Spring schedule when they hit the gridiron on Saturday, April 23 at 4:00pm.

Below is the schedule of 2022 ACC Spring football games:

2022 ACC Spring Football Game Schedule

* All times Eastern. Listings subject to change.

Thursday, March 17

Georgia Tech – 6pm, ACCN

Friday, April 1

Syracuse – 7pm, ACCN

Sunday, April 3

Louisville – 4pm, ACCN

Saturday, April 9

Boston College – 11am, ACCN

Clemson – 1pm, ACCN

North Carolina – 3pm, ACCN

Florida State – 5pm, ACCN

NC State – 7pm, ACCN

Pitt – 9pm, ACCN

Saturday, April 16

Miami – Noon, ACCN

Wake Forest – 2pm, ACCN

Virginia Tech – 4pm, ACCN

Duke – 6pm, ACCN

Saturday, April 23

Virginia – 4pm, ACCN

