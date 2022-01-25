2022 ACC football schedule to be announced on Monday, January 31

The 2022 ACC football schedule will be announced on Monday, January 31, the conference has announced.

The schedule reveal for the ACC falls in line with their usual January announcements in the past few years. However, the schedule release is a week or two later than usual, which is similar to when their schedule was released last year.

The ACC will again play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference contests. Duke is the only ACC school that does not have all four of their non-conference games known.

Two ACC teams are currently scheduled to open their seasons in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Florida State will play host to Duquesne while North Carolina will entertain Florida A&M.

Week 1 of the 2022 ACC football schedule features Florida State taking on LSU on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Other good matchups to open the season include NC State at East Carolina, North Carolina at App State, Temple at Duke, West Virginia at Pitt, and Clemson at Georgia Tech (Labor Day; Monday, Sept. 5).

The 2022 ACC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

2022 ACC Football Schedules

Atlantic Division

Coastal Division