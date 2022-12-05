The 2022-23 College Football Bowl Helmet Schedule is now available to download. The printable PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and TV info for every bowl game this season.

Bowl Season officially kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 with the Bahamas Bowl at 11:30am ET on ESPN. The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks will take on the UAB Blazers in that matchup.

Christmas Eve (Saturday, Dec. 24) features the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, which will be played at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game features the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders facing the San Diego State Aztecs at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both fall on a Sunday, so there are no college football bowl games scheduled on those days.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals are set for New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The first matchup at 4:00pm ET will feature the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

In the second College Football Playoff Semifinal, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will take on the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., at 8:00pm ET. Both semifinal games will be televised by ESPN.

Semifinal winners will meet in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by ESPN at 7:30pm ET.

Download the 2022-23 Bowl Helmet Schedule now! We also have a printable bowl schedule with no images.

