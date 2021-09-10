2021 SEC Football Predictions | Week 2

Welcome to Week 2 of 2021 SEC Football Predictions! There is one conference matchup on the docket this week, Missouri at Kentucky, while the 12 other conference members take on non-conference opponents. Let’s dive in.

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021

Alabama State (1-0) at #25 Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

Noon ET | Auburn, AL | SEC Network

The Milo’s Tea Bo Nix quarterback of Auburn should impress the nation again this week against the Alabama State.

PREDICTION: Auburn 52, Alabama State 3

South Carolina (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at East Carolina (0-1)

Noon ET | Greenville, NC | ESPN2

Shane Beamer’s honeymoon in Columbia is short-lived after this trip to Greenville, North Carolina, to face the Pirates.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 31, South Carolina 24

Pitt (1-0) at Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

Noon ET | Knoxville, TN | ESPN

It’s the Johnny Majors Bowl on Saturday at noon in Knoxville. Majors won a national championship at Pitt(sburgh) in 1976 with a running back named Tony Dorsett. Majors should have won a Heisman as a running back at Tennessee in 1956, but he didn’t play for Notre Dame. He ran back home to Knoxville to coach his Alma Mater in 1977 and built a great program as the Vols head coach before being forced out after the 1992 season. He then went back up in north to Pittsburgh in 1993 to recapture the magic of the 1976 season, only to finish 12-32 over four seasons.

With that being said, Tennessee has yet another new head coach this season and last season’s roster is doing great things… for Oklahoma and Alabama. Josh Heupel should build a decent program in Knoxville, but it’s going to take time. This rebuilding will not include a win on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Pitt 27, Tennessee 23

#13 Florida (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at South Florida (0-1)

1:00pm ET | Tampa, FL | ABC

This game would be great if it were played three or four years ago. Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium is about to become an NFL version of The Swamp and every Gator fan will enjoy the result.

PREDICTION: Florida 47, South Florida 6

UAB (1-0) at #2 Georgia (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

3:30pm ET | Athens, GA | ESPN2

Georgia will have a letdown after last week’s huge win over Clemson. The Bulldogs should also expect to celebrate the first offensive touchdown of the season. The Dawgs are making salty defenses trendy again in 2021.

PREDICTION: Georgia 38, UAB 10

#5 Texas A&M (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Colorado (1-0)

3:30pm ET | Denver, CO | FOX

The second SEC football game of the week to be played in an NFL stadium will also be the second SEC football game of the week with a lopsided scoreboard.

PREDICTION: Texas A&M 34, Colorado 14

Mercer (1-0) at #1 Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

4:00pm ET | Tuscaloosa, AL | SEC Network

Alabama will pay Mercer a bunch of money to travel to Tuscaloosa to play a game of football.

PREDICTION: Alabama 56, Mercer 0

#15 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

7:00pm ET | Fayetteville, AR | ESPN

In a preview of a future conference rivalry that is currently played as a throwback to a former conference rivalry, Steve Sarkisian should get his first road victory as coach of the Longhorns Saturday night in Fayetteville. The Hogs will force Texas to make enough plays in the fourth quarter to pull this one out. The fanbase in Austin might get a little too giddy over the 2-0 start. Then again, why not? They are hungry for a huge season and Sarkisian has the horses to do it.

PREDICTION: Texas 31, Arkansas 20

NC State (1-0) at Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

7:00pm ET | Starkville, MS | ESPN2

Mississippi State should have lost to Louisiana Tech last week, but they didn’t, so it counts as a win. Mississippi State should lose to NC State on Saturday in Starkville, and they will, so it will count as a loss.

PREDICTION: NC State 26, Mississippi State 21

Missouri (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

7:30pm ET | Lexington, KY | SEC Network

The first SEC game of the season should be entertaining. I might have way too many points scored in this one, but I do think Stoops and the Wildcats are poised for another solid season in Lexington. Missouri can also be an Eastern Division spoiler this season, so sit back and enjoy the show. It should be fun.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 33, Missouri 30

Austin Peay (1-0) at #20 Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

7:30pm ET| Oxford, MS | ESPN+/SECN+

Matt Corral is an Alabama jersey away from sitting atop the Heisman favorite list. It will require a few more impressive performances and wins to get the attention he deserves, but expect to see this dude celebrating a ton this season. Don’t expect to see him celebrating much after halftime of this week’s game against Austin Peay. Corral should have plenty of stats and points built up to enjoy a relaxing second half cheering his team standing next to Lane Kiffin or whoever is coaching this week.

PREDICTION: Ole Miss 63, Austin Peay 0

McNeese (0) at LSU (0-1, 0-0 SEC)

8:00pm ET | Baton Rouge, LA | ESPN+/SECN+

LSU is about to get that first win of the season. But it’s just going to tick everybody off in Baton Rouge because it won’t be pretty.

PREDICTION: LSU 31, McNeese 14

Vanderbilt (0-1, 0-0 SEC) at Colorado State (0-1)

10:00pm ET | Fort Collins, CO | CBSSN

East Tennessee State beat Vanderbilt, 23-3. Oy vey. I don’t care how bad Colorado State is or isn’t. The Commodores won’t recover from last week’s debacle in Nashville.

PREDICTION: Colorado State 41, Vanderbilt 10