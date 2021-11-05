2021 SEC Football Predictions | Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of 2021 SEC Football Predictions! This week features seven ranked teams in action, including a matchup of 14th-ranked Texas A&M hosting 13th-ranked Auburn. Let’s predict!

All Times Eastern | Utilizing the College Football Playoff Selection Committee rankings.

Missouri (4-4, 1-3 SEC) at #1 Georgia (8-0, 6-0 SEC)

Noon ET | Athens, GA | ESPN

Georgia is the best team in the country with the best defense in the history of football.

Prediction | Georgia 34, Missouri 3

______________________

Liberty (7-2) at #16 Ole Miss (6-2, 3-2 SEC)

Noon ET | Oxford, MS | SEC Network

Hugh Freeze is about to make a buttload of Ole Miss fans require a change of undergarments. The Rebels will find a way to win, but it will be entertaining… for everyone not cheering for Ole Miss.

Prediction | Ole Miss 31, Liberty 30

______________________

#13 Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) at #14 Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC)

3:30pm ET | College Station, TX | CBS

Texas A&M comes in as a 4.5-point favorite, and, as you’ll see in more than one of this week’s predictions, I’m not buying it. The Aggies could possibly find themselves shouting, “Oh, what might have been!” if they continue winning because of the two head-scratching losses early in the season.

The only problem for A&M is Auburn may be doing the same thing if they continue the trajectory on which they currently find themselves. Auburn’s losses require much less head-scratching. Auburn’s close win over Georgia State requires more follicle stimulation than any loss on the schedule.

In other words, Auburn will go into College Station and leave Kyle Field with a hard-fought win in a defensive battle over A&M. This will set up another opportunity for Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs to beat another highly ranked opponent.

Prediction | Auburn 17, Texas A&M 13

______________________

#17 Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC)

4:00pm ET | Fayetteville, AR | SEC Network

Speaking of Mike Leach and defeating highly-ranked opponents, Mississippi State quietly worked their way up to a No. 17 national ranking, but Las Vegas is not impressed as the Razorbacks are favored by five points. The Bulldogs have won as an underdog more than once this season and and they’ll do it again Saturday afternoon/evening inside Razorback Stadium. This will set up a huge game with SEC West implications at Auburn next week with an 11:00 a.m. local time kickoff.

Prediction | Mississippi State 27 – Arkansas 17

______________________

LSU (4-4, 2-3 SEC) at #2 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC)

7:00pm ET | Tuscaloosa, AL | ESPN

Alabama seems to have righted any wrongs that were in the program when Texas A&M upset the then-No. 1 ‘Tide. It’s hard to believe that Alabama-LSU has become just another game where Alabama plays a team as a four-touchdown favorite. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will be on the call, so it’ll have a big-game feel to it, but don’t let that fool you. This game will not be close. Saban will quietly go about allowing his team to send Ed Orgeron off with two of the worst back-to-back beatings in the history of this of storied series.

Prediction | Alabama 45, LSU 6

______________________

Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) at #18 Kentucky (6-2, 4-2 SEC)

7:00pm ET | Lexington, KY | ESPN2

We’ve seen this story before. Kentucky appears to have the better team and is having a better overall season. Tennessee is beginning to figure things out later in the season after a slow start. Tennessee will defeat a higher-ranked Wildcats team, leaving Kentucky fans asking themselves, “How?” yet again.

Prediction | Tennessee 34, Kentucky 23

______________________

Florida (4-4, 2-4 SEC) at South Carolina (4-4, 1-4 SEC)

7:30pm ET | Columbia, SC | SEC Network

Florida’s defense is playing well and the offense appears to be losing any identity it may have had in September. South Carolina is not very good, but they are well coached. This game will be much closer than the 18-point spread indicates.

Prediction | Florida 23, South Carolina 17