2020 WIU-Oklahoma State football game rescheduled for 2027

The Western Illinois (WIU) Leathernecks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys have agreed to reschedule their canceled football game in 2020 to the 2027 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Western Illinois was previously scheduled to travel to play Oklahoma State on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Leathernecks will now travel to face the Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from Western Illinois University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Oklahoma State will pay Western Illinois a $425,000 guarantee for playing the game, per the terms of the original contract dated April 24, 2017.

Western Illinois is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The 2027 game with the Cowboys will mark their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

With the rescheduling of the Western Illinois game, Oklahoma State has completed their non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. The Cowboys are also scheduled to play at Arkansas on Sept. 11 and host Tulsa on Sept. 18 that season.

