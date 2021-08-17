2020 Murray State-Georgia State football game rescheduled for 2025

The Murray State Racers and the Georgia State Panthers have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2025 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Murray State was previously scheduled to travel to play Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Racers will now make the trip to take on the Panthers at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from Murray State University via a state public records request. Murray State will receive the original guarantee amount of $325,000 for the game.

In their first and only meeting on the gridiron back in 2011, Georgia State traveled to Murray State and defeated the Racers 48-24.

With the rescheduling of the Georgia State game to the 2025 season, the Murray State Racers now have two non-conference opponents set. Murray State is also scheduled to host the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 6.

Georgia State now has three non-conference opponents scheduled in 2025. The Panthers are scheduled to host the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 6 and travel to play the Vanderbilt Commodores on Sept. 20 that season.

