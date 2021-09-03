2020 Dixie State-Sacramento State game rescheduled for 2022

The Dixie State Trailblazers and the Sacramento State Hornets have agreed to reschedule their canceled football game in 2020 to the 2022 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Dixie State was previously scheduled to travel to play Sacramento State on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Trailblazers will now travel to face the Hornets at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from Dixie State University via a state public records request.

The rescheduled contest in 2022 will be the second and final game of a home-and-home series that is now set to begin at Greater Zion Stadium in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The game is set for a 9:00pm ET/7:00pm MT kickoff with live streaming courtesy of ESPN+.

Dixie State is playing the 2021 season as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent. The Trailblazers will begin play in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) next season along with Abilene Christian, Dixie State, Lamar, Sam Houston, Stephen F. Austin, and Tarleton State.

