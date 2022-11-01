138th playing of The Game to be televised by ESPNU

The 138th playing of The Game between the Harvard Crimson and the Yale Bulldogs will be televised by ESPNU, it was announced on Tuesday.

Harvard will host Yale at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The game will kickoff at noon ET with television coverage provided by ESPNU.

This year’s meeting will mark the first matchup between the two schools at Harvard Stadium since the 2016 season. The Crimson and Bulldogs met at Fenway Park during the 2018 season and were scheduled to meet at Harvard Stadium in 2020, but the game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harvard and Yale first met on the gridiron in 1875 and have played 137 times overall. The Crimson won the most recent matchup last season, 34-31 at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., but the Bulldogs still lead the overall series 68-61-8.

Harvard is currently 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Ivy League play this season. The Crimson have recorded victories over Merrimack, Brown, Cornell, Howard, and Dartmouth, but dropped games against Holy Cross and Princeton. Games against Columbia at home on Nov. 5 and on the road at Penn on Nov. 12 await before the season-finale against Yale.

Yale is also 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Ivy League action this season. The Bulldogs have defeated Cornell, Howard, Dartmouth, Bucknell, and Columbia and lost to Holy Cross and Penn. Prior to the season-finale at Harvard, Yale will host Brown on Nov. 5 and Princeton on Nov. 12

