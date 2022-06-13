USFL Playoff Schedule 2022: Kickoff times, TV set for playoffs

The semifinals and finals schedule for the 2022 USFL playoffs has been released.

Philadelphia (6-3) and New Jersey (8-1) will square off in the first playoff semifinal on Saturday, June 25 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and the game will be televised by FOX at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT.

The semifinals continue later that evening in Canton. The New Orleans Breakers (6-3) and Birmingham Stallions (8-1) square off at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT with television coverage on NBC.

The winners of each semifinal contest will advance to the USFL Championship, with the North winner doing battle against the South winner. That contest will take place Sunday, July 3 at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT on FOX.

The 2022 USFL schedule comes to a close with the final week of regular-season play taking place this week.

Philadelphia and New Jersey will square off in a playoff semifinal preview at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and the game will be televised by USA at noon ET / 11:00am CT.

A second game on Saturday is scheduled for a 4:00pm ET kickoff on FOX. The Birmingham Stallions will take on the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-5) in that contest, also at Protective Stadium.

USFL action in Week 10 concludes on Sunday, June 19 with a doubleheader at Protective Stadium. In the first contest, the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-8) host the Michigan Panthers (1-8) at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT on USA. Then at 8:30pm ET / 7:30pm CT, the Houston Gamblers (2-7) host the New Orleans Breakers with television coverage via FOX Sports 1 (FS1).