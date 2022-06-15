Two more Ivy League football games in 2022 moved to Fridays

Two more Ivy League football games in 2022 have been moved to Fridays, according to official team websites.

Last week, the Harvard Crimson announced that two of their games were moved to Fridays. The Crimson will travel to face the Cornell Big Red on Friday, Oct. 7 at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y. Two weeks later, Harvard will host the Princeton Tigers on Friday, Oct. 21 and the game will be played at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass.

Additional Ivy League contests that have been moved to Fridays include Penn at Dartmouth and Yale at Columbia.

The Penn Quakers at Dartmouth Big Green football game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved up one day to Friday, Sept. 30. The two schools will square off at Memorial Field in Hanover, N.H.

The Yale Bulldogs at Columbia Lions contest was also moved up one day and will now be contested on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn.

The 2022 Ivy League season is set to kickoff on Friday, Sept. 16 when the Harvard Crimson host the Merrimack Warriors in a non-conference contest in Boston. The remaining seven Ivy League members begin their seasons in non-conference matchups on Saturday, Sept. 17.