Two more Ivy League football games in 2022 moved to Fridays

Two more Ivy League football games in 2022 have been moved to Fridays, according to official team websites.
Last week, the Harvard Crimson announced that two of their games were moved to Fridays. The Crimson will travel to face the Cornell Big Red on Friday, Oct. 7 at Schoellkopf Field in Ithaca, N.Y. Two weeks later, Harvard will host the Princeton Tigers on Friday, Oct. 21 and the game will be played at Harvard Stadium in Boston, Mass.
Additional Ivy League contests that have been moved to Fridays include Penn at Dartmouth and Yale at Columbia.
The Penn Quakers at Dartmouth Big Green football game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved up one day to Friday, Sept. 30. The two schools will square off at Memorial Field in Hanover, N.H.
The Yale Bulldogs at Columbia Lions contest was also moved up one day and will now be contested on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn.
The 2022 Ivy League season is set to kickoff on Friday, Sept. 16 when the Harvard Crimson host the Merrimack Warriors in a non-conference contest in Boston. The remaining seven Ivy League members begin their seasons in non-conference matchups on Saturday, Sept. 17.
These Ivy League intraconference games have been moved to Fridays, presumably for ESPNU or ESPNEWS.
9/30: Penn at Dartmouth
10/7: Harvard at Cornell
10/21: Princeton at Harvard
10/28: Yale at Columbia
The two Harvard games were previously announced.
The Ivy League, the one league that claims not to sell out–are they selling out? I can’t blame them for taking ESPN monies, but one thing I liked about Ivy League–and FCS football–is, that for the most part, games are played on Saturdays. Nothing better than a Saturday afternoon game on a September or October day. Tough to travel on Fridays for games, people work, kids in school and Friday Nite is HS football nite.
But money talks—Ivy knows people aren’t going to watch Ivy ball on Saturday. I will, but there aren’t enough of me.