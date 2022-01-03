TCU adds Abilene Christian to 2025 football schedule

The TCU Horned Frogs have added the Abilene Christian Wildcats to their 2025 football schedule, according to the official website of ACU.

TCU will host Abilene Christian at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The game will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

TCU and Abilene Christian’s only two previous meetings on the gridiron came back in 1925 and 1930 in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs defeated the Wildcats in both contests, 21-9 and 62-0, respectively.

Abilene Christian University, located in Abilene, Texas, is currently a member of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Wildcats finished the 2021 season 5-6 overall and 2-2 in the WAC/ASUN Challenge.

TCU now has two known non-conference opponents set for the 2025 season. The Horned Frogs are scheduled to open the 2025 season on the road against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Aug. 30.

The Horned Frogs are the first announced non-conference opponent for Abilene Christian for the 2025 season. Abilene Christian also has future games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents set in 2022 (Missouri), 2023 (North Texas and Texas A&M), 2024 (Texas Tech and New Mexico State), 2026 (Texas Tech), and 2028 (Texas A&M).

Football Schedules