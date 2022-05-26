Stonehill Skyhawks announce 2022 football schedule

The Stonehill Skyhawks have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes a total of nine games.

Stonehill, currently a member of the Northeast 10 Conference in Division II, is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will begin play in the Northeast Conference this fall.

Stonehill opens the 2022 season with two consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 3 on the road against the Bloomsburg Huskies. The Skyhawks then host the Post Eagles at W.B. Mason Stadium in Easton, Mass., on Sept. 10

Following two weeks off, Northeast Conference (NEC) play for the Skyhawks begins on Saturday, Oct. 1 at home against Duquesne. The Skyhawks will also host NEC foes Merrimack on Oct. 29, Wagner on Nov. 5, and Central Connecticut on Nov. 19.

Road NEC opponents for the Skyhawks in 2022 include Sacred Heart on Oct. 15, Saint Francis U. on Oct. 22, and LIU on Nov. 12.

Below is Stonehill’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Stonehill Football Schedule

09/03 – at Bloomsburg

09/10 – Post

09/17 – OFF

09/24 – OFF

10/01 – Duquesne*

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – at Sacred Heart*

10/22 – at Saint Francis U.*

10/29 – Merrimack*

11/05 – Wagner*

11/12 – at LIU*

11/19 – Central Connecticut*

* NEC contest.

Stonehill finished the fall 2021 season 8-2 overall, with a 6-2 mark in NEC action. The Skyhawks are entering their sixth season under head coach Eli Gardner, who has a 27-24 overall record at the school.