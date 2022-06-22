San Jose State’s 2022 season opener moved to Thursday night

The 2022 Portland State Vikings at San Jose State Spartans football game has been moved up two days to Thursday night, both schools have announced.

The Portland State-San Jose State non-conference football game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3, will now be played on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 10:30pm ET / 7:30pm PT at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif. The season-opening game for both schools will likely be televised or streamed with exact plans to be revealed later this summer.

San Jose State and Portland State have only met once on the gridiron. The Spartans defeated the Vikings in that contest, 66-35, on Sept. 10, 2016 in San Jose.

San Jose State is also scheduled to play non-conference contests on the road against the Auburn Tigers (Sept. 10) and the New Mexico State Aggies (Oct. 22) and at home against the Western Michigan Broncos (Sept. 24) in 2022.

The Spartans will begin Mountain West Conference play on the road against the Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Following the season-opener at San Jose State, Portland State will play non-conference contests at the Washington Huskies on Sept. 10 and at home against the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders on Oct. 8.

Portland State is slated to open Big Sky Conference play on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the road against the Montana Grizzlies.

