NFL Schedule 2021: Updates announced for Week 14 and 15

The 2021 NFL schedule has undergone a few minor changes for Week 14 and Week 15, the league announced on Tuesday.
The Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 12) New Orleans Saints at New York Jets game, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on FOX, remains at 1:00pm ET but will now be televised by CBS.
Additionally, the Week 14 San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals game has been moved from 1:00pm ET to 4:25pm ET on CBS.
For Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 19), the Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens game has been moved from 1:00pm ET to 4:25pm ET and will be televised by FOX.
No other Week 14 or Week 15 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 14 and Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
WEEK 14
Thursday, December 9
Pittsburgh at Minnesota – 8:20pm, FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, December 12
Atlanta at Carolina – 1pm, FOX
Baltimore at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS
Seattle at Houston – 1pm, FOX
Las Vegas at Kansas City – 1pm, CBS
New Orleans at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS
Jacksonville at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS
Dallas at Washington – 1pm, FOX
Detroit at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX
NY Giants at LA Chargers – 4:05pm, FOX
San Francisco at Cincinnati – 4:25pm, CBS
Buffalo at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, CBS
Chicago at Green Bay – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, December 13
LA Rams at Arizona – 8:15pm, ESPN
WEEK 15
Thursday, Dec. 16
Kansas City at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Saturday, Dec. 18
Las Vegas at Cleveland – 4:30pm, NFLN
New England at Indianapolis – 8:20pm, NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 19
Carolina at Buffalo – 1pm, FOX
Arizona at Detroit – 1pm, FOX
Houston at Jacksonville – 1pm, CBS
NY Jets at Miami – 1pm, CBS
Dallas at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX
Washington at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX
Tennessee at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS
Cincinnati at Denver – 4:05pm, CBS
Atlanta at San Francisco – 4:05pm, CBS
Green Bay at Baltimore – 4:25pm, FOX
Seattle at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX
New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Dec. 20
Minnesota at Chicago – 8:15pm, ESPN
