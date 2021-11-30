NFL Schedule 2021: Updates announced for Week 14 and 15

The 2021 NFL schedule has undergone a few minor changes for Week 14 and Week 15, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 12) New Orleans Saints at New York Jets game, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on FOX, remains at 1:00pm ET but will now be televised by CBS.

Additionally, the Week 14 San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals game has been moved from 1:00pm ET to 4:25pm ET on CBS.

For Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 19), the Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens game has been moved from 1:00pm ET to 4:25pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

No other Week 14 or Week 15 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 14 and Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

WEEK 14

Thursday, December 9

Pittsburgh at Minnesota – 8:20pm, FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, December 12

Atlanta at Carolina – 1pm, FOX

Baltimore at Cleveland – 1pm, CBS

Seattle at Houston – 1pm, FOX

Las Vegas at Kansas City – 1pm, CBS

New Orleans at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS

Jacksonville at Tennessee – 1pm, CBS

Dallas at Washington – 1pm, FOX

Detroit at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX

NY Giants at LA Chargers – 4:05pm, FOX

San Francisco at Cincinnati – 4:25pm, CBS

Buffalo at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, CBS

Chicago at Green Bay – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, December 13

LA Rams at Arizona – 8:15pm, ESPN

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 18

Las Vegas at Cleveland – 4:30pm, NFLN

New England at Indianapolis – 8:20pm, NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 19

Carolina at Buffalo – 1pm, FOX

Arizona at Detroit – 1pm, FOX

Houston at Jacksonville – 1pm, CBS

NY Jets at Miami – 1pm, CBS

Dallas at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

Washington at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX

Tennessee at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Denver – 4:05pm, CBS

Atlanta at San Francisco – 4:05pm, CBS

Green Bay at Baltimore – 4:25pm, FOX

Seattle at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX

New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago – 8:15pm, ESPN

NFL Schedules