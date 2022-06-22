Maine to play at Boston College in 2026 and 2030

The Maine Black Bears will play at the Boston College Eagles in 2026 and 2030, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for both games with Boston College were obtained from the University of Maine via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Maine will travel to face Boston College at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 and then again four seasons later on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2030. The Eagles will pay the Black Bears a $400,000 guarantee for each contest, according to the copies of the contracts.

Maine is also scheduled to play at Boston College this season. The two schools will meet at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 and the game will be televised live by ACC RSN’s at 7:30pm ET.

Boston College and Maine first met on the gridiron in 1913 and have played nine times overall. In their most recent matchup in 2015, the Eagles defeated the Black Bears 24-3 to extend their advantage in the overall series to 6-3.

With the addition of Maine, Boston College now has three non-conference opponents scheduled in 2026 and two in 2030. The Eagles are scheduled to visit Cincinnati (Sept. 5) and host Rutgers (Sept. 12) in 2026 and will also host Notre Dame in 2030 (exact date TBD).

