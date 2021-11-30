Idaho State adds Central Arkansas to 2022 football schedule

The Idaho State Bengals have added the Central Arkansas Bears to their 2022 football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

Idaho State will host Central Arkansas at Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Idaho State is a member of the Big Sky Conference, while Central Arkansas competes in the ASUN Conference, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The Idaho State Bengals have tentatively completed their 2022 football schedule with the addition of Central Arkansas. The Bengals are also scheduled to play at the UNLV Rebels on Sept. 3 and at the San Diego State Aztecs on Sept. 10 in non-conference action.

In Big Sky action in 2022, Idaho State is slated to host Montana, Cal Poly, Northern Arizona, and Idaho and will travel to Northern Colorado, Montana State, UC Davis, and Weber State.

Central Arkansas now has four known non-conference games for the 2022 season. The Bears are slated to open the season at home at Estes Stadium in Conway, Ark., against the Missouri State Bears on Thursday, Sept. 1. UCA is also scheduled to play at the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 10 and host the Tarleton State Texans on Oct. 1.

