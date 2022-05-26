Georgia Southern adds Samford to 2027 football schedule

The Georgia Southern Eagles have added the Samford Bulldogs to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Samford University was obtained from the Georgia Southern University athletics department.

Georgia Southern will host Samford at Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Eagles will pay the Bulldogs a $375,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Georgia Southern and Samford first met on the gridiron in 1988 and have played nine contests overall. In their most recent matchup in 2013, the Eagles were defeated by the Bulldogs, 44-34, but they still lead the overall series 5-4.

With the addition of Samford, Georgia Southern now has three non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2027 season. The Eagles are also scheduled to play at the Houston Cougars on Sept. 18 and host the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Sept. 25 that season.

Georgia Southern’s other two non-conference games in 2024 are both on the road. The Eagles are slated to visit the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 21 and the BYU Cougars on Oct. 12.

Georgia Southern is the first known non-conference opponent for Samford for the 2027 season.

