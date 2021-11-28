College football rankings: Week 14, 2021

College football rankings for week 14 of the 2021 season have been released and the Michigan Wolverines have moved up to second.
Michigan (11-1) moved up four spots to No. 2 in the AP Poll following their impressive 42-27 win over the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2). The Wolverines also moved up three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 3.
Ohio State dropped down to No. 7 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll and are seemingly out of contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) defeated the Auburn Tigers 24-22 in four overtimes on Saturday, but dropped one spot to No. 4 in the AP Poll. The Crimson Tide remained No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.
The Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) remain number one in both polls for the eighth consecutive week. The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0) are ranked third in the AP Poll and fourth in the Coaches Poll.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) are just outside the top four at No. 5 and No. 6 in both polls, respectively.
UTSA and Wisconsin dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend.
Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 14 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses).
AP Poll – Week 14
1. Georgia (62)
2. Michigan
3. Cincinnati
4. Alabama
5. Oklahoma State
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Baylor
10. Oregon
11. Michigan State
12. BYU
13. Oklahoma
14. Utah
15. Iowa
16. Houston
17. Pitt
18. Wake
19. San Diego State
20. Louisiana
21. NC State
22. Clemson
23. Arkansas
24. Texas A&M
25. Kentucky
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Army 5, Penn State 5, Fresno State 1
Dropped from rankings: UTSA 15, Wisconsin 18
AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 14
1. Georgia (62)
2. Alabama
3. Michigan
4. Cincinnati
5. Oklahoma State
6. Notre Dame
7. Ohio State
8. Ole Miss
9. Baylor
10. Oregon
11. Oklahoma
12. Iowa
13. Michigan State
14. BYU
15. Pitt
16. Houston
17. Utah
18. Wake Forest
19. San Diego State
20. NC State
21. Louisiana
22. Kentucky
23. Texas A&M
24. Clemson
25. Arkansas
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 100, UTSA 36, Appalachian State 30, Air Force 16, Minnesota 13, Purdue 11, Utah State 8, Coastal Carolina 8, Penn State 5, Fresno State 3, UCLA 3, Mississippi State 2
Dropped from rankings: Wisconsin 18, UTSA 20