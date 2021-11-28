College football rankings: Week 14, 2021

College football rankings for week 14 of the 2021 season have been released and the Michigan Wolverines have moved up to second.

Michigan (11-1) moved up four spots to No. 2 in the AP Poll following their impressive 42-27 win over the second-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2). The Wolverines also moved up three spots in the Coaches Poll to No. 3.

Ohio State dropped down to No. 7 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll and are seemingly out of contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) defeated the Auburn Tigers 24-22 in four overtimes on Saturday, but dropped one spot to No. 4 in the AP Poll. The Crimson Tide remained No. 2 in the Coaches Poll.

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) remain number one in both polls for the eighth consecutive week. The Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0) are ranked third in the AP Poll and fourth in the Coaches Poll.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-1) are just outside the top four at No. 5 and No. 6 in both polls, respectively.

UTSA and Wisconsin dropped out of both polls following losses this weekend.

Below is the full AP Poll and USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for Week 14 of the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses).

AP Poll – Week 14

1. Georgia (62)

2. Michigan

3. Cincinnati

4. Alabama

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Oklahoma

14. Utah

15. Iowa

16. Houston

17. Pitt

18. Wake

19. San Diego State

20. Louisiana

21. NC State

22. Clemson

23. Arkansas

24. Texas A&M

25. Kentucky

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Army 5, Penn State 5, Fresno State 1

Dropped from rankings: UTSA 15, Wisconsin 18

AFCA Coaches Poll – Week 14

1. Georgia (62)

2. Alabama

3. Michigan

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma

12. Iowa

13. Michigan State

14. BYU

15. Pitt

16. Houston

17. Utah

18. Wake Forest

19. San Diego State

20. NC State

21. Louisiana

22. Kentucky

23. Texas A&M

24. Clemson

25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 100, UTSA 36, Appalachian State 30, Air Force 16, Minnesota 13, Purdue 11, Utah State 8, Coastal Carolina 8, Penn State 5, Fresno State 3, UCLA 3, Mississippi State 2

Dropped from rankings: Wisconsin 18, UTSA 20