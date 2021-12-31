College Football Playoff Schedule: 2021 semifinal matchups, TV

The College Football Playoff Schedule for 2021 kicks off on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, with the two semifinal contests.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1), the top-ranked team, will play the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (13-0) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game is set for 3:30pm ET and it will be televised by ESPN.

Alabama wrapped up the top spot in the playoffs after defeating previously unbeaten Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, 41-24. Cincinnati enters the playoffs undefeated and champions of the American Athletic Conference.

The Michigan Wolverines (12-1), the No. 2 team, will take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. ESPN will televised the matchup at 7:30pm ET.

Michigan earned the second seed following their upset of previously second-ranked Ohio State, 42-27, and a 42-3 win over then No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. Georgia claimed the No. 3 seed after falling two spots following the SEC Championship Game.

Winners of the two College Football Playoff semifinal games will advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

College Football Playoff Schedule

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 3:30pm ET, ESPN

(4) Cincinnati vs. (1) Alabama

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 | 7:30pm ET, ESPN

(3) Georgia vs. (2) Michigan

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 – 8pm ET, ESPN

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

