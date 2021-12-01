College Football Playoff Rankings: Penultimate 2021 rankings released

The penultimate College Football Playoff Rankings for the 2021 season have been released by the selection committee, which features changes in the top four.

The Georgia Bulldogs (12-0) remain the top-ranked team, while the Michigan Wolverines (11-1) vaulted to No. 2 following their 42-27 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2). The Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1) remain in third and they are followed by the undefeated Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0) in fourth.

Oklahoma State switched places with Notre Dame to take the No. 5 spot, while the Fighting Irish moved down to No. 6. Ohio State (7), Ole Miss (8), Baylor (9), and Oklahoma (10) round out the top ten.

Fourth-ranked Cincinnati remains the highest ranked team from a Group of Five conference. The BYU Cougars, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, are the next highest non-power team at No. 12.

Wisconsin (14) and UTSA (22) each fell out of the College Football Playoff Rankings following losses on Saturday.

Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below:

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 30)

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Cincinnati

5. Oklahoma State

6. Notre Dame

7. Ohio State

8. Ole Miss

9. Baylor

10. Oregon

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Iowa

14. Oklahoma

15. Pitt

16. Wake Forest

17. Utah

18. NC State

19. San Diego State

20. Clemson

21. Houston

22. Arkansas

23. Kentucky

24. Louisiana

25. Texas A&M

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release their final rankings of the season on Sunday, Dec. 5, which is Selection Day.

On Sunday, Dec. 5 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.

College Football Playoff Schedule