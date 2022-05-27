College football bowl schedule for 2022-23 season released

The College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2022-23 season has officially been released by Bowl Season, which represents college football’s 43 postseason games.

With 42 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) games including the College Football National Championship, 82 teams will play in a postseason game in 2022-23, which is 63% of the FBS.

The ESPN family of networks will televise 40 of the 43 contests this season, including the FCS Celebration Bowl. CBS and FOX will televise one contest each, while the remaining game will be streamed by Barstool Sports.

The 2022-23 bowl season kicks off on Friday, Dec. 16 with two games. The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl is first at 11:30am ET on ESPN, and it’s followed by the Cure Bowl at 3:00pm ET on ESPN.

The first full day of the bowl season is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17. Seven bowl games are scheduled for that day, beginning with the Wasabi Fenway Bowl at 11:00am ET on ESPN.

The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl is set for Christmas Eve again this season and will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET. No bowl games will be played on Christmas Day this season since it falls on a Sunday.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, the two College Football Playoff semifinal games will take place. Hosts this season are the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., and the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Kickoff for the semifinals will be 4:00pm ET and 8:00pm ET, with the exact order announced after the pairings are set in December.

Due to New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday in 2023, no bowl games will be played that day.

Four bowl games are slated for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, beginning with the Tampa Bay Bowl at 12:00pm ET on ESPN2. That contest will be followed by the Goodyear Cotton Bowl (1:00pm, ESPN), Vrbo Citrus Bowl (1:00pm ET, ABC), and Rose Bowl Game (5:00pm ET, ESPN).

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and the game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

College Football Bowl Schedule