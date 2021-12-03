College football bowl projections: Bowl Season’s Week 13 outlook

College football bowl projections for the 2021 season have been released by Bowl Season following the games of Week 13.

Bowl Season is the “collective coalition of the 44 bowl games played in the traditional college football postseason.” Their bowl projections are “…a thoughtful view towards what bowl match-ups might look like if the season ended today. They are a fun way to look at all of the games based on the CFP rankings and conference standings. ”

The 2021-22 college football bowl schedule kicks off on Friday, Dec. 17 with the Bahamas Bowl at 12:00pm ET on ESPN. That game is followed by the Cure Bowl at 6:00pm ET on ESPN2.

The College Football Playoff semifinal games this season will take place on New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Hosts in 2021 are the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Bowl Season projects the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs to face the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Orange Bowl. They predict that the Cotton Bowl Classic will feature a matchup between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide.

On New Year’s Day this season, five bowl games are scheduled beginning with the Outback Bowl at 12:00pm ET on ESPN2 (projection: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky) and the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at 1:00pm ET on ABC (projection: Iowa vs. Texas A&M).

Those contests will be followed by three New Year’s Six games — PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (1:00pm ET, ESPN, projected to be Michigan State vs. Baylor), Rose Bowl Game (5:00pm ET, ESPN, projected to be Ohio State vs. Oregon), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (8:45pm ET, ESPN, projected to be Oklahoma State vs. Ole Miss).

The College Football National Championship concludes the college football season on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The two playoff semifinal winners will meet at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., and the game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Check out the complete list of Bowl Season’s bowl projections for Week 13 in the graphic below: