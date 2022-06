CBS Sports Network sets 2022 college football TV schedule

CBS Sports Network has announced it’s 2022 college football TV schedule, and it includes 70 games set for broadcast.

The schedule kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 with four games — Austin Peay at Western Kentucky (12:00pm ET), Idaho State at UNLV (3:30pm ET), Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (7:00pm ET), and Vanderbilt at Hawaii (10:30pm ET).

Several games this fall were moved up to weeknight broadcasts on CBSSN. Below are those contests:

Boise State at New Mexico (Fri., Sept. 9)

Air Force at Wyoming (Fri., Sept. 16)

Boise State at UTEP (Fri., Sept. 23)

UTSA at Middle Tennessee (Fri., Sept. 30)

New Mexico at UNLV (Fri., Sept. 30)

UNLV at San Jose State (Fri., Oct. 7)

UTSA at FIU (Fri., Oct. 14)

UAB at WKU (Fri., Oct. 21)

LA Tech at FIU (Fri., Oct. 28)

UTEP at Rice (Thu., Nov. 3)

UMass at UConn (Fri., Nov. 4)

Fresno State at UNLV (Fri., Nov. 11)

New Mexico at Colorado State (Fri., Nov. 25)

CBS Sports Network will again serve as the home of Service Academy football. The network will televise six Army games, five Air Force games, and four Navy games.

The 2022 Conference USA Football Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 2 will be televised by CBS Sports Network at 8:00pm ET. This will be the seventh consecutive season that CBSSN has televised the C-USA football championship game.

Below are the CBSSN TV selections as of May 26:

2022 CBSSN Football TV Schedule

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky – 12:00pm

Idaho State at UNLV – 3:30pm

Charlotte at FAU – 7:00pm

Vanderbilt at Hawaii – 10:30pm

Thursday, Sept. 1

Alabama A&M at UAB – 8:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 3

Delaware at Navy – 12:00pm

Houston at UTSA – 3:30pm

SMU at North Texas – 7:30pm

Friday, Sept. 9

Boise State at New Mexico – 9:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 10

UTSA at Army – 12:00pm

Memphis at Navy – 3:30pm

Syracuse at UConn – 7:00pm

Oregon State at Fresno State – 10:30pm

Friday, Sept. 16

Air Force at Wyoming – 8:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 17

Villanova at Army – 12:00pm

Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois – 3:30pm

UCF at FAU – 7:30pm

Friday, Sept. 23

Boise State at UTEP – 9:00pm

Saturday, Sept. 24

MAC TBD – 12:00pm

FIU at Western Kentucky – 3:30pm

UNLV at Utah State – 7:00pm

Western Michigan at San Jose State – 10:30pm

Friday, Sept. 30

UTSA at Middle Tennessee – 7:30pm

New Mexico at UNLV – 11:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 1

Georgia State at Army – 12:00pm

Fresno State at UConn – 3:30pm

San Jose State at Wyoming – 7:30pm

Friday, Oct. 7

UNLV at San Jose State – 10:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 8

MAC TBD – 12:00pm

Tulsa at Navy – 3:30pm

Wyoming at New Mexico – 7:00pm

Hawaii at San Diego State – 10:30pm

Friday, Oct. 14

UTSA at FIU – 8:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 15

Colgate at Army – 12:00pm

MAC TBD – 3:30pm

Utah State at Colorado State – 7:00pm

Air Force at UNLV – 10:30pm

Friday, Oct. 21

UAB at Western Kentucky – 8:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 22

UL Monroe at Army – 12:00pm

MAC TBD – 3:30pm

Boise State at Air Force – 7:00pm

San Diego State at Nevada – 10:30pm

Friday, Oct. 28

LA Tech at FIU – 8:00pm

Saturday, Oct. 29

Boston College at UConn – 12:00pm

Temple at Navy – 3:30pm

UAB at FAU – 7:00pm

Nevada at San Jose State – 10:30pm

Thursday, Nov. 3

UTEP at Rice – 7:00pm

Friday, Nov. 4

UMass at UConn – 7:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 5

Western Kentucky at Charlotte – 12:00pm

New Mexico at Utah State – 3:30pm

UNLV at San Diego State – 7:00pm

Tuesday, Nov. 8

MAC TBD – 7:00pm

Wednesday, Nov. 9

MAC TBD – 7:00pm

Friday, Nov. 11

Fresno State at UNLV – 10:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 12

Liberty at UConn – 12:00pm

New Mexico at Air Force – 3:30pm

Wyoming at Colorado State – 7:00pm

Boise State at Nevada – 10:30pm

Wednesday, Nov. 16

MAC TBD – 6:00pm

Saturday, Nov. 19

UConn at Army – 12:00pm

Akron at Buffalo – 3:30pm

Boise State at Wyoming – 7:00pm

Fresno State at Nevada – 10:30pm

Friday, Nov. 25

MAC TBD – 12:00pm

New Mexico at Colorado State – 3:30pm

Saturday, Nov. 26

Western Kentucky at FAU – 12:00pm

UAB at LA Tech – 3:30pm

Air Force at San Diego State – 9:00pm

Friday, Dec. 3

Conference USA Championship – 8:00pm

