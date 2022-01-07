Campbell adds North Greenville to 2023 football schedule

The Campbell Camels have added the North Greenville Crusaders to their 2023 football schedule, the school announced on Friday.

Campbell will host North Greenville at Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Campbell is a member of the Big South Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while North Greenville competes in the Gulf South Conference in Division II. North Greenville University, located in Tigerville, S.C., is located about 271 miles from Campbell University.

According to Campbell’s release, they have now completed their non-conference schedule for the 2023 season, which includes a total of five games. Also scheduled to visit Buies Creek that season include the William & Mary Tribe on Sept. 16.

The Camels will travel for three non-conference contests in 2023. Campbell is scheduled to visit The Citadel Bulldogs on Sept. 9, the North Carolina Central Eagles on Sept. 30, and the North Carolina Tar Heels on Nov. 4. Campbell will receive a $425,000 guarantee for the game at North Carolina.

Campbell’s non-conference schedule is also complete for the 2022 season, which begins with a home contest against The Citadel on Sept. 3. North Carolina Central is also slated to visit Barker-Lane Stadium on Oct. 1.

Road tilts in 2022 include William & Mary on Sept. 10, East Carolina on Sept. 17, and Delaware State on Nov. 19.

