Bryant completes 2022 football schedule

The Bryant Bulldogs have completed their 2022 football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

Bryant, which begins play in the Big South Conference this season, previously had only 10 announced games. They now have 11 with the addition of a home game against the Southern Connecticut State Owls of the Northeast-10 Conference in Division II. The Bulldogs and Owls will meet at Beirne Stadium in Smithfield, R.I., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

In order to schedule the game against Southern Connecticut, Bryant had to move their Big South road game at the North Carolina A&T Aggies up one week from Oct. 8 to Oct. 1. The Aggies were previously scheduled to be off on Oct. 1, so no other contests were affected.

Bryant opens the 2022 season with a non-conference contest on the road against the FIU Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 1. Other non-conference opponents for Bryant in 2022 include Rhode Island at home and Brown, LIU, and Holy Cross on the road.

The Bulldogs open their Southern Conference (SoCon) schedule on Oct. 1 on the road against North Carolina A&T. Other SoCon road opponents include Gardner-Webb on Oct. 29 and Robert Morris on Nov. 19.

Bryant will host SoCon foes Charleston Southern on Oct. 15, and Campbell on Nov. 5 at Beirne Stadium in 2022.

Below is Bryant’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Bryant Football Schedule

09/01 – at FIU

09/10 – Rhode Island

09/17 – at Brown

09/24 – at LIU

10/01 – at North Carolina A&T*

10/08 – Southern Connecticut

10/15 – Charleston Southern*

10/22 – OFF

10/29 – at Gardner-Webb*

11/05 – Campbell*

11/12 – at Holy Cross

11/19 – at Robert Morris*

* SoCon contest.

Bryant finished the fall 2021 season with a 7-4 overall record and a 5-2 record in Northeast Conference play. The 2022 season will be the fourth for the Bulldogs under head coach Chris Merritt, who has a 13-14 overall record at the school.