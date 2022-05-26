Big 12 football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big 12 football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 28 games on the FOX and ESPN networks in the first three weeks.
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be the first Big 12 teams in action this season when they hit the gridiron on Thursday, Sept. 1. West Virginia travels to take on Pitt in the Backyard Brawl (7pm ET, ESPN), while Oklahoma State will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (7pm ET, FS1).
Two Big 12 teams open their seasons on Friday, Sept. 2. The Kansas Jayhawks host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8pm ET, Big 12 Now), while the TCU Horned Frogs travel to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (10 pm ET, ESPN).
The six remaining members of the Big 12 are scheduled to play non-conference opponents on Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning with at Noon ET with Oklahoma at Nebraska and Texas State at Baylor.
Listed below are the Big 12 games that have been selected for television as of May 26, including several contest from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big 12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
Big 12 football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Sept. 1
Central Michigan at Oklahoma State – 7pm, FS1
West Virginia at Pittsburgh – 7pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 2
Tennessee Tech at Kansas – 8pm, Big 12 Now
TCU at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 3
Southeast Missouri at Iowa State – 2pm, Big 12 Now
UTEP at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, FOX
Albany at Baylor – 7pm, Big 12 Now
South Dakota at Kansas State – 7pm, Big 12 Now
Louisiana Monroe at Texas – 8pm, LHN
Murray State at Texas Tech – 8pm, Big 12 Now
Saturday, Sept. 10
Alabama at Texas – 12pm, FOX
Missouri at Kansas State – 12pm, ESPN2
Houston at Texas Tech – 4pm, FS1
Iowa State at Iowa – 4pm, BTN
Kansas at West Virginia – 6pm, Big 12 Now
Kent State at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN+
Arizona State at Oklahoma State – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Tarleton State at TCU – 8pm, Big 12 Now
Baylor at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 17
Oklahoma at Nebraska – 12pm, FOX
Texas State at Baylor – 12pm, FS1
Towson at West Virginia – 1pm, Big 12 Now
Ohio at Iowa State – 2pm, Big 12 Now
Tulane at Kansas State – 3pm, Big 12 Now
Kansas at Houston – 4pm, ESPNU
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State – 7pm, Big 12 Now
Texas Tech at NC State – 7pm, ESPN2
UTSA at Texas – 8pm, LHN
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 8
Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas) – TBA, ABC
Thursday, Oct. 13
Baylor at West Virginia – 7pm, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 29
Oklahoma at Iowa State – TBA, FOX OR FS1
Friday, Nov. 25
Baylor at Texas – TBA, ABC OR ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 26
West Virginia at Oklahoma State – TBA, ESPN network
Saturday, Dec. 3
2022 Big 12 Championship – TBA, ABC
