Big 12 football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big 12 football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 28 games on the FOX and ESPN networks in the first three weeks.

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will be the first Big 12 teams in action this season when they hit the gridiron on Thursday, Sept. 1. West Virginia travels to take on Pitt in the Backyard Brawl (7pm ET, ESPN), while Oklahoma State will host the Central Michigan Chippewas (7pm ET, FS1).

Two Big 12 teams open their seasons on Friday, Sept. 2. The Kansas Jayhawks host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8pm ET, Big 12 Now), while the TCU Horned Frogs travel to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (10 pm ET, ESPN).

The six remaining members of the Big 12 are scheduled to play non-conference opponents on Saturday, Sept. 3, beginning with at Noon ET with Oklahoma at Nebraska and Texas State at Baylor.

Listed below are the Big 12 games that have been selected for television as of May 26, including several contest from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big 12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Big 12 football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State – 7pm, FS1

West Virginia at Pittsburgh – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 2

Tennessee Tech at Kansas – 8pm, Big 12 Now

TCU at Colorado – 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 3

Southeast Missouri at Iowa State – 2pm, Big 12 Now

UTEP at Oklahoma – 3:30pm, FOX

Albany at Baylor – 7pm, Big 12 Now

South Dakota at Kansas State – 7pm, Big 12 Now

Louisiana Monroe at Texas – 8pm, LHN

Murray State at Texas Tech – 8pm, Big 12 Now

Saturday, Sept. 10

Alabama at Texas – 12pm, FOX

Missouri at Kansas State – 12pm, ESPN2

Houston at Texas Tech – 4pm, FS1

Iowa State at Iowa – 4pm, BTN

Kansas at West Virginia – 6pm, Big 12 Now

Kent State at Oklahoma – 7pm, ESPN+

Arizona State at Oklahoma State – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Tarleton State at TCU – 8pm, Big 12 Now

Baylor at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 17

Oklahoma at Nebraska – 12pm, FOX

Texas State at Baylor – 12pm, FS1

Towson at West Virginia – 1pm, Big 12 Now

Ohio at Iowa State – 2pm, Big 12 Now

Tulane at Kansas State – 3pm, Big 12 Now

Kansas at Houston – 4pm, ESPNU

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State – 7pm, Big 12 Now

Texas Tech at NC State – 7pm, ESPN2

UTSA at Texas – 8pm, LHN

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 8

Oklahoma vs. Texas (in Dallas) – TBA, ABC

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baylor at West Virginia – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State – TBA, FOX OR FS1

Friday, Nov. 25

Baylor at Texas – TBA, ABC OR ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 26

West Virginia at Oklahoma State – TBA, ESPN network

Saturday, Dec. 3

2022 Big 12 Championship – TBA, ABC

