Austin Peay, Stephen F. Austin schedule 2024-25 football series

The Austin Peay Governors and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Austin Peay announced on Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, the Governors will travel to face the Lumberjacks at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The series will conclude the following season with Stephen F. Austin returning the trip to Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

“This home-and-home series with Stephen F. Austin will provide our football team opportunities to prove themselves against a good FCS opponent early in the season,” said Austin Peay Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison. “The trip to Texas also allows us to get Coach Walden back in his home state where we can showcase Austin Peay to a brand-new audience.”

The 2024 Austin Peay-Stephen F. Austin contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

With the addition of Stephen F. Austin, Austin Peay has now completed its non-conference schedule for the 2024 season. The Governors are also slated to host Southern Illinois on Sept. 7 and Chattanooga on Nov. 23 and will visit Georgia Tech on Sept. 14.

The Governors now have three non-conference opponents scheduled in 2025 and can add a fourth. Other opponents include Georgia on Sept. 6 and Middle Tennessee on Sept. 13, both on the road.

Austin Peay is the third known non-conference opponent for Stephen F. Austin in 2024. The Lumberjacks are also scheduled to visit Montana State on Sept. 14 and North Texas on Sept. 21.

Stephen F. Austin has completed its slate of non-conference foes in 2025 with the addition of Austin Peay. The Lumberjacks are scheduled to open the season at Kansas on Aug. 30 and will then host back-to-back home contests against Nicholls on Sept. 6 and Montana State on Sept. 13.

