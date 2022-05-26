ACC football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The ACC football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 43 games set for broadcast in the first four weeks, including Week Zero.

The Florida State Seminoles and the North Carolina Tar Heels will be the first ACC teams in action this season as both are scheduled to play in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Seminoles host the Duquesne Dukes (5pm ET, ACCN), while the Tar Heels host the Florida A&M Rattlers (8:15pm ET, ACCN).

Two non-conference games highlight the schedule during week one. The Pitt Panthers host the West Virginia Mountaineers in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday, Sept. 1 and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7pm ET.

On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Florida State Seminoles take on the LSU Tigers at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 3 when the Louisville Cardinals travel to take on the Syracuse Orange. The contest is slated for 8pm ET on the ACC Network. Additionally, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets host the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 (8pm ET, ESPN).

The ACC also released time and television for three Thursday night games and three Friday night games later in the season. Listed below are the ACC games have been selected for television as of May 26.

ACC football schedule: Early season 2022 kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Duquesne at Florida State – 5pm, ACCN

Florida A&M at North Carolina – 8:15pm, ACCN

Thursday, Sept. 1

West Virginia at Pitt – 7pm, ESPN

VMI at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, ACCN

Friday, Sept. 2

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion – 7pm, ESPNU

Temple at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 3

Rutgers at Boston College – Noon, ACCN

North Carolina at Appalachian State – Noon, ESPNU

NC State at East Carolina – Noon, ESPN

Richmond at Virginia – 12:30pm, RSN

Bethune-Cookman at Miami – 3:30pm, ACCN

Louisville at Syracuse – 8pm, ACCN

Sunday, Sept. 4

FSU at LSU (in New Orleans) – 7:30pm, ABC

Monday, Sept. 5

Clemson at Ga. Tech (in Atlanta) – 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 10

Duke at Northwestern – Noon, FS1

Southern Miss at Miami – Noon, ACCN

North Carolina at Georgia State – Noon, ESPNU

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt – Noon, SECN

Charleston Southern at NC State – 12:30pm, RSN

Furman at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN

Tennessee at Pitt – 3:30pm, ABC

Virginia at Illinois – 4pm, ESPNU

Western Carolina at Georgia Tech – 7pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Syracuse at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN

Boston College at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN

Friday, Sept. 16

Florida State at Louisville – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 17

Wofford at Virginia Tech – 11am, ACCN

Purdue at Syracuse – Noon, ESPN2

Old Dominion at Virginia – 2pm, ACCN

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC

Liberty at Wake Forest – 5pm, ACCN

North Carolina A&T at Duke – 6pm, ACCNX/ESPN+

Texas Tech at NC State – 7pm, ESPN2

Pitt at Western Michigan – 7:30pm, ESPNU

Maine at Boston College – 7:30pm, RSN

Louisiana Tech at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN

Miami at Texas A&M – 9pm, ESPN

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 20

Virginia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 27

Virginia Tech at NC State – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 4

Duke at Boston College – 7pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 25

NC State at North Carolina – Noon/1/3:30pm, ABC or ESPN

Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 3

2022 ACC Football Championship Game – Time TBA, ABC

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES