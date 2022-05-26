ACC football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The ACC football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 43 games set for broadcast in the first four weeks, including Week Zero.
The Florida State Seminoles and the North Carolina Tar Heels will be the first ACC teams in action this season as both are scheduled to play in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Seminoles host the Duquesne Dukes (5pm ET, ACCN), while the Tar Heels host the Florida A&M Rattlers (8:15pm ET, ACCN).
Two non-conference games highlight the schedule during week one. The Pitt Panthers host the West Virginia Mountaineers in the renewal of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday, Sept. 1 and the game will be televised by ESPN at 7pm ET.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Florida State Seminoles take on the LSU Tigers at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.
Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 3 when the Louisville Cardinals travel to take on the Syracuse Orange. The contest is slated for 8pm ET on the ACC Network. Additionally, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets host the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5 (8pm ET, ESPN).
The ACC also released time and television for three Thursday night games and three Friday night games later in the season. Listed below are the ACC games have been selected for television as of May 26.
ACC football schedule: Early season 2022 kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Duquesne at Florida State – 5pm, ACCN
Florida A&M at North Carolina – 8:15pm, ACCN
Thursday, Sept. 1
West Virginia at Pitt – 7pm, ESPN
VMI at Wake Forest – 7:30pm, ACCN
Friday, Sept. 2
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion – 7pm, ESPNU
Temple at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCN
Saturday, Sept. 3
Rutgers at Boston College – Noon, ACCN
North Carolina at Appalachian State – Noon, ESPNU
NC State at East Carolina – Noon, ESPN
Richmond at Virginia – 12:30pm, RSN
Bethune-Cookman at Miami – 3:30pm, ACCN
Louisville at Syracuse – 8pm, ACCN
Sunday, Sept. 4
FSU at LSU (in New Orleans) – 7:30pm, ABC
Monday, Sept. 5
Clemson at Ga. Tech (in Atlanta) – 8pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 9
Louisville at UCF – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Sept. 10
Duke at Northwestern – Noon, FS1
Southern Miss at Miami – Noon, ACCN
North Carolina at Georgia State – Noon, ESPNU
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt – Noon, SECN
Charleston Southern at NC State – 12:30pm, RSN
Furman at Clemson – 3:30pm, ACCN
Tennessee at Pitt – 3:30pm, ABC
Virginia at Illinois – 4pm, ESPNU
Western Carolina at Georgia Tech – 7pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Syracuse at UConn – 7pm, CBSSN
Boston College at Virginia Tech – 8pm, ACCN
Friday, Sept. 16
Florida State at Louisville – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 17
Wofford at Virginia Tech – 11am, ACCN
Purdue at Syracuse – Noon, ESPN2
Old Dominion at Virginia – 2pm, ACCN
Ole Miss at Georgia Tech – 3:30pm, ABC
Liberty at Wake Forest – 5pm, ACCN
North Carolina A&T at Duke – 6pm, ACCNX/ESPN+
Texas Tech at NC State – 7pm, ESPN2
Pitt at Western Michigan – 7:30pm, ESPNU
Maine at Boston College – 7:30pm, RSN
Louisiana Tech at Clemson – 8pm, ACCN
Miami at Texas A&M – 9pm, ESPN
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 23
Virginia at Syracuse – 7:30pm, ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 20
Virginia at Georgia Tech – 7:30pm, ESPN
Thursday, Oct. 27
Virginia Tech at NC State – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 4
Duke at Boston College – 7pm, ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 25
NC State at North Carolina – Noon/1/3:30pm, ABC or ESPN
Florida at Florida State – 7:30pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 3
2022 ACC Football Championship Game – Time TBA, ABC
