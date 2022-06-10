2022 USFL Schedule: Week 9 action kicks off on Saturday

Week 9 of the 2022 USFL Schedule kicks off on Saturday, June 11 with the Michigan Panthers hosting the New Jersey Generals.

Michigan (1-7) and New Jersey (7-1) will square off at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., and the game will be televised by NBC at 1:00pm ET / 12:00pm CT.

A second game on Saturday is scheduled for a 6:00pm ET kickoff on the USA Network. The undefeated Birmingham Stallions (8-0) host the Houston Gamblers (1-7) in that contest, also at Protective Stadium.

USFL action in Week 9 concludes on Sunday, June 12 with a doubleheader at Protective Stadium. In the first contest, the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) host the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT on FOX. Then at 7:30pm ET / 6:30pm CT, the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7) host the Philadelphia Stars (5-3) with television coverage via FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

Three teams, the Birmingham Stallions, New Jersey Generals, and Philadelphia Stars, have locked up playoff spots.

Sunday’s Tampa Bay-New Orleans matchup could decide the fourth and final playoff spot. New Orleans can clinch a playoff spot with a win, while Tampa Bay can clinch with wins over New Orleans on Sunday and in Week 10 against Birmingham.

The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the complete USFL schedule for Week 9 of the 2022 season (all times Eastern). USFL tickets are available from our vendor StubHub (we may receive a small commission from any sales).

2022 USFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 9

Saturday, June 11

New Jersey at Michigan – 1pm, NBC

Houston at Birmingham – 6pm, USA

Sunday, June 12

Tampa Bay at New Orleans – 4pm, FOX

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 7:30pm, FS1

USFL TEAM SCHEDULES

North Division

South Division

USFL SCHEDULES