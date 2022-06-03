2022 USFL Schedule: Week 8 action kicks off Friday night

Week 8 of the 2022 USFL Schedule kicks off on Friday, June 3 with the New Jersey Generals hosting the Pittsburgh Maulers.

New Jersey (6-1) and Pittsburgh (1-6) will square off at historic Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., and the game will be televised by the USA Network at 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT.

Week 8 action continues on Saturday, June 4 with one contest, which will also be played at Legion Field. The undefeated Birmingham Stallions (7-0) host the New Orleans Breakers (5-2) at 3:00pm ET / 2:00pm CT and the game will be televised by FOX.

USFL action in Week 8 concludes on Sunday, June 5 with two matchups at Legion Field. In the first contest, the Philadelphia Stars (4-3) host the Michigan Panthers (1-6) at 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT on FOX. Then at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT, the Tampa Bay Bandits (3-4) host the Houston Gamblers (1-6) with live streaming coverage via Peacock.

Two teams, the Birmingham Stallions and New Jersey Generals, have already locked up spots in the inaugural USFL Playoffs.

The USFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

2022 USFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 8

Friday, June 3

Pittsburgh at New Jersey – 8pm, USA

Saturday, June 4

New Orleans at Birmingham – 3pm, FOX

Sunday, June 5

Michigan at Philadelphia – 12pm, FOX

Houston at Tampa Bay – 4pm, Peacock

