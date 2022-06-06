2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 10

Kickoff times and TV for Week 10 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.

All four USFL games in Week 10 will be played at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.

Week 10 action will kickoff on Saturday, June 18 with the New Jersey Generals (7-1) hosting the Philadelphia Stars (5-3) at 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT with television coverage via the USA Network. Later on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) will host the Birmingham Stallions (8-0) and the game will be televised by FOX at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT.

Week 10 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, June 19 with a pair of contests, beginning at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT on the USA Network with the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7) hosting the Michigan Panthers (1-7). Then at 8:30pm ET, the Houston Gamblers (1-7host the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) on FS1.

Three teams, the Birmingham Stallions, New Jersey Generals, and Philadelphia Stars, have locked up playoff spots.

The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 9 and 10 of the 2022 USFL season.

2022 USFL SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern.

WEEK 9

Saturday, June 11

New Jersey at Michigan – 1pm, NBC

Houston at Birmingham – 6pm, USA

Sunday, June 12

Tampa Bay at New Orleans – 4pm, FOX

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 7:30pm, FS1

WEEK 10

Saturday, June 18

Philadelphia at New Jersey – 12pm, USA

Birmingham at Tampa Bay – 4pm, FOX

Sunday, June 19

Michigan at Pittsburgh – 4pm, USA

New Orleans at Houston – 8:30pm – FS1

