2022 USFL Schedule: Kickoff times, TV set for Week 10

Kickoff times and TV for Week 10 of the 2022 USFL Schedule have been set by the league, according to an announcement on Monday.
All four USFL games in Week 10 will be played at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala.
Week 10 action will kickoff on Saturday, June 18 with the New Jersey Generals (7-1) hosting the Philadelphia Stars (5-3) at 12:00pm ET / 11:00am CT with television coverage via the USA Network. Later on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Bandits (4-4) will host the Birmingham Stallions (8-0) and the game will be televised by FOX at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT.
Week 10 action in the USFL concludes on Sunday, June 19 with a pair of contests, beginning at 4:00pm ET / 3:00pm CT on the USA Network with the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7) hosting the Michigan Panthers (1-7). Then at 8:30pm ET, the Houston Gamblers (1-7host the New Orleans Breakers (5-3) on FS1.
Three teams, the Birmingham Stallions, New Jersey Generals, and Philadelphia Stars, have locked up playoff spots.
The USFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, June 25 with the top two teams in each division squaring off in semifinal contests. Winners of the two semifinal games will advance to the 2022 USFL Championship Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 3. All playoff games this season will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
USFL TEAM SCHEDULES
North Division
- 2022 Pittsburgh Maulers Schedule
- 2022 Philadelphia Stars Schedule
- 2022 New Jersey Generals Schedule
- 2022 Michigan Panthers Schedule
South Division
- 2022 Tampa Bay Bandits Schedule
- 2022 New Orleans Breakers Schedule
- 2022 Houston Gamblers Schedule
- 2022 Birmingham Stallions Schedule
Below is the TV schedule for Weeks 9 and 10 of the 2022 USFL season. USFL tickets are available from our vendor StubHub (we may receive a small commission from any sales).
2022 USFL SCHEDULE
* All times Eastern.
WEEK 9
Saturday, June 11
New Jersey at Michigan – 1pm, NBC
Houston at Birmingham – 6pm, USA
Sunday, June 12
Tampa Bay at New Orleans – 4pm, FOX
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh – 7:30pm, FS1
WEEK 10
Saturday, June 18
Philadelphia at New Jersey – 12pm, USA
Birmingham at Tampa Bay – 4pm, FOX
Sunday, June 19
Michigan at Pittsburgh – 4pm, USA
New Orleans at Houston – 8:30pm – FS1
USFL SCHEDULES
- USFL Schedule (week-by-week)
- USFL Playoff Schedule
- USFL Team Schedules