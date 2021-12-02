2021 Conference USA Football Championship Game: Matchup, time, TV

The 2021 Conference USA Football Championship Game is set with the UTSA Roadrunners hosting the WKU Hilltoppers. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

UTSA and WKU ended the season tied for the best conference winning percentage at .875 (7-1). The Roadrunners earned the right to host the championship game due to a higher rank in the College Football Playoff Rankings. UTSA, which plays in the West Division, also defeated WKU earlier this season in Bowling Green, Ky., 52-46.

UTSA (11-1) will be making first-ever appearance in the Conference USA Football Championship Game.

WKU (8-4), which won the East Division by two games, is making their third overall appearance in the championship game. The Hilltoppers won the title in both previous appearances, 45-28 over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in 2015 and 58-44 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2016.

Brett McMurphy of Action Network currently projects UTSA to play the BYU Cougars in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and WKU to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.

2021 Conference USA Football Championship Game

Matchup: WKU at UTSA

WKU at UTSA Date: Friday, Dec. 3, 2021

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 Time: 7:00pm ET

7:00pm ET TV: CBSSN

CBSSN Crew: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (reporter)

