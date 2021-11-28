2021 college football conference championship game schedule finalized

The 2021 college football conference championship game schedule has been finalized after Saturday’s action.

The schedule kicks off on Friday, Dec. 3 with the Conference USA Championship Game at 7:00pm ET on CBSSN. The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will travel to face the UTSA Roadrunners in that matchup at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Then at 8:00pm ET on ABC, the Oregon Ducks take on the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Saturday’s action begins at noon ET with the Big 12 Championship Game (Oklahoma State vs. Baylor, ABC) and the MAC Championship Game (Kent State vs. NIU, ESPN).

The two highest ranked teams, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama, will square off in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., and the game will be televised by CBS at 4:00pm ET.

Conference championship weekend concludes with two games at 8:00pm ET. Pitt takes on Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game on ABC, while Michigan faces Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game on FOX.

Check out the full schedule below.

2021 college football conference championship game schedule

* All times Eastern.

FRIDAY, DEC. 3, 2021

C-USA Championship Game

WKU at (22) UTSA – 7pm, CBSSN

Alamodome – San Antonio, TX

Pac-12 Championship Game

(11) Oregon vs. (19) Utah – 8pm, ABC

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

SATURDAY, DEC. 4, 2021

Big 12 Championship Game

(7) Oklahoma State vs. (8) Baylor – Noon, ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

MAC Championship Game

Kent State vs. NIU – Noon, ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

Mountain West Championship Game

Utah State at (21) San Diego State – 3pm, FOX

Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA

Sun Belt Championship Game

App State at Louisiana – 3:30pm, ESPN

Cajun Field – Lafayette, LA

American Championship Game

(24) Houston at (4) Cincinnati – 4pm, ABC

Nippert Stadium – Cincinnati, OH

SEC Championship Game

(1) Georgia vs. (3) Alabama – 4pm, CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

SWAC Championship Game

PVAMU at Jackson State – 4pm, ESPN2

MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS

ACC Championship Game

(17) Pitt vs. Wake Forest – 8pm, ABC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Big Ten Championship Game

(5) Michigan vs. (16) Iowa – 8pm, FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

