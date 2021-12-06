The 2021-22 College Football Bowl Helmet Schedule is now available to download. The schedule, which is in a printable PDF format, features the team helmets, date, and TV info for every bowl match-up this season.

Bowl Season officially kicks off on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 with the Bahamas Bowl at 12:00pm ET on ESPN. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will take on the Toledo Rockets in that matchup.

Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) features the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl, which will be played at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game features the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors taking on the Memphis Tigers at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

On Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25), the Ball State Cardinals will play the Georgia State Panthers in the TaxAct Camellia Bowl. The game will be televised by ESPN at 2:30pm ET.

The College Football Playoff Semifinals are set for New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. The first matchup at 3:30pm ET will feature the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl. In the second semifinal, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs at 7:30pm ET. Both games will be televised by ESPN.

Semifinal winners will meet on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by ESPN at 8:00pm ET.

Download the 2021-22 Bowl Helmet Schedule now! We also have a printable bowl schedule with no images.

