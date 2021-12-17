2020 Texas Tech-UTEP football game rescheduled for 2032

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the UTEP Miners have agreed to reschedule their postponed football game in 2020 to the 2032 season, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Texas Tech was previously scheduled to travel to play UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, but the game was canceled due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Red Raiders will now travel to take on the Miners at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2032, according to a copy of the contract amendment obtained from the University of Texas at El Paso via a Texas Public Information Act request.

The rescheduled contest is part of a home-and-home series that began on Sept. 7, 2019 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders defeated the Miners in that contest, 38-3.

Texas Tech and UTEP first met on the gridiron in 1930. The Red Raiders currently hold a 17-6-1 advantage in the all-time series.

Texas Tech is now the first scheduled non-conference opponent for UTEP for the 2032 season.

With the rescheduling of the UTEP game to the 2032 season, Texas Tech now has two non-conference opponents set. The Red Raiders are also scheduled to host the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sept. 11.

