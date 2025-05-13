NFL schedule release 2025: Eagles at Packers set for Monday Night Football

The NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set to be unveiled on Wednesday evening. Ahead of that, the NFL and its broadcast partners are announcing several key matchups.
On Tuesday, it was announced that the Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup will feature the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles traveling to take on the Green Bay Packers. The game, slated for Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, will be televised by ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes.
On Monday, the NFL announced that Philadelphia will open their 2025 campaign at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.
Two additional matchups for the Eagles were also revealed Monday. Philadelphia will host the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on Black Friday (Nov. 28) at 3:00pm ET on Prime Video, and then three weeks later the Eagles will visit the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Dec. 20 with the game televised by FOX (time to be announced).
The complete NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 14 at 8:00pm ET.
The NFL Preseason Schedule will begin on Thursday, July 31 with the Detroit Lions taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET (NBC/Peacock).
Below are links to the 2025 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set, while dates will be updated as they are announced this week.
