NFL schedule release 2023: Slate may not be ready on Thursday

The 2023 NFL Schedule release may not occur on Thursday, May 11, according to a report by Peter King of NBC Sports.

Last week following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the NFL was targeting Thursday, May 11 for the release of the schedule.

The report from Peter King on Monday indicates that the 2023 NFL schedule “may not be finished in time” although he did state that “it’s still likely to be done in time for release Thursday at 8 p.m.”

Here is more on the release of the NFL’s schedule from King’s report:

The 2023 mega-games—opening Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights, Thanksgiving Day, the new Black Friday tilt, the Sunday night game on Christmas Eve and the Monday tripleheader on Christmas—are not set in stone yet. The mega-games are usually solid by early May. The schedule crew is slated to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell this afternoon in New York, at which time more clarity on the tentpole games is expected. I’m told as of the weekend the NFL was still in search of options on the 272-game regular season slate, with a series of computers continuing to spit out alternatives.

Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Thursday, May 12. This will mark the fourth consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Prior to the 2020 season, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.

The NFL has already announced the teams that will host International Series games in 2023 — Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and New England Patriots. Buffalo and Tennessee will host opponents at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, while Jacksonville will again play at Wembley Stadium. The Chiefs and Patriots will each play a game at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Kickoff of the 2023 NFL regular-season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7 and should feature the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting an opponent to be determined.

The 2023 NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 20-21, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Super Bowl LVIII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by CBS.

The NFL Preseason Schedule for 2023 will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule kicks off with the New York Jets battling the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 3 with kickoff set for 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2023 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West