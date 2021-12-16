Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday to premiere in Week 18

ESPN will premiere Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday on January 8, 2022, according to an announcement from the network.

Two Monday Night Football branded games will be played on Saturday during Week 18, which is the final week of the NFL’s regular-season. The games will kickoff at 4:30pm ET and 8:15pm ET and will be broadcast on ESPN with a simulcast on ABC and ESPN+.

Matchups for both games will be determined after the games of Week 17 (Sunday, Jan. 2-Monday, Jan. 3) and each contest will have playoff implications, per ESPN.

The Monday Night Football crew – Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters, and John Parry – will call one of the two games. The other game will be called by ESPN’s top college football crew – Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit – along with Laura Rutledge as the reporter.

Below is the current schedule for Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. The two Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday games will be selected from this slate.

WEEK 18 (all times Eastern)

Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022

New Orleans at Atlanta – 1:00pm, FOX

Pittsburgh at Baltimore – 1:00pm, CBS

NY Jets at Buffalo – 1:00pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Cleveland – 1:00pm, CBS

Green Bay at Detroit – 1:00pm, FOX

Tennessee at Houston – 1:00pm, CBS

Indianapolis at Jacksonville – 1:00pm, CBS

New England at Miami – 1:00pm, CBS

Chicago at Minnesota – 1:00pm, FOX

Washington at NY Giants – 1:00pm, FOX

Dallas at Philadelphia – 1:00pm, FOX

Carolina at Tampa Bay – 1:00pm, FOX

Seattle at Arizona – 4:25pm, FOX

Kansas City at Denver – 4:25pm, CBS

San Francisco at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX

LA Chargers at Las Vegas – 4:25pm, CBS

NFL Schedules