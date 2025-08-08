Mid-November MEAC football game moved to Friday on ESPN

A Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) football game scheduled in mid-November has been moved to Friday on ESPN, according to the official website of both teams. The MEAC game will also lead in to a prime-time ACC football matchup that evening.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs at North Carolina Central Eagles matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15, will now be played one day earlier on Friday, Nov. 14. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 5:00pm ET and it will be nationally televised by ESPN live from O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C.

North Carolina Central and South Carolina State first met on the gridiron in 1927 in Orangeburg, S.C. The Bulldogs defeated the Eagles in their most recent contest last season in Orangeburg, 24-21, but the Eagles still cling to a one-game advantage in the overall series, 15-14.

The South Carolina State-North Carolina Central matchup on Friday, Nov. 14 will lead directly into an ACC matchup featuring the Louisville Cardinals hosting the Clemson Tigers. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 8:00pm ET on ESPN.

North Carolina Central is scheduled to open the 2025 season against the Southern Jaguars in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game will be nationally televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

South Carolina State is slated to kickoff its 2025 campaign one week later on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the Wofford Terriers. ESPN+ will stream the game live with kickoff set for 6:00pm ET.

Football Schedules

SC State Football Schedule

NC Central Football Schedule