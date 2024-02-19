Michigan State adds Prairie View A&M to 2024 football schedule

The Michigan State Spartans have added the Prairie View A&M Panthers to their 2024 football schedule, according to a story reported by MLive.com.

Michigan State will host Prairie View A&M in Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The date replaces a previously-scheduled contest against Louisiana. The Spartans canceled that contest in January, the story reports, and will pay $600,000 of the $1.1 million originally scheduled for the date. The Ragin’ Cajuns will instead travel to face Wake Forest at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 28. The Panthers will receive $500,000 for the game, according to documents obtained by the outlet.

Prairie View A&M competes in the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Panthers went 6-6 (6-2 SWAC) last season, falling in a 35-14 decision to Florida A&M in the SWAC championship game.

With the addition of Prairie View A&M, the Spartans have now completed their non-conference slate for the 2024 campaign. The Spartans host Florida Atlantic (Aug. 31) and travel to Boston College (Sept. 21).

In Big Ten play in 2024, Michigan State will host Ohio State (Sept. 28), Iowa (Oct. 19), Indiana (Nov. 2), Purdue (Nov. 23), and Rutgers (Nov. 30). The Spartans will hit the road for conference outings at Maryland (Sept. 7), Oregon (Oct. 5), Michigan (Oct. 26), and Illinois (Nov. 16).

Prairie View A&M has now completed its 2024 non-league slate. The Panthers will travel to Northwestern State (Sept. 7) and UIW (Oct. 5) with a home tilt against Texas A&M-Commerce rounding out the non-SWAC games.

Future Michigan State Football Schedules

Future Prairie View A&M Football Schedules