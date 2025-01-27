Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles to meet in Super Bowl LIX

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LIX after each team won their respective conference championship games on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game, winning 55-23. The Eagles’ offense was unstoppable, led by running back Saquon Barkley, who scored a 60-yard touchdown on his first carry of the game.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts also had an impressive performance, rushing for two touchdowns and passing for another. The Commanders struggled to keep up and went to the half trailing by 12 points. The Eagles’ defense was relentless, shutting down the Commanders’ offense and securing their spot in the Super Bowl.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly defeated the Buffalo Bills, 32-29. Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped lead his team to victory, completing 18-of-26 passes for 245 yard, one passing touchdown, and two touchdowns on the ground.

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen put up a valiant effort, throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns, while running back James Cook rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Kansas City has won the last two Super Bowls and now has an opportunity to make NFL history with its third consecutive championship.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS



Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025

NFC Championship Game

(6) Washington 23, (2) Philadelphia 55

3:00pm ET | FOX

AFC Championship Game

(2) Buffalo 29, (1) Kansas City 32

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

SUPER BOWL LIX

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 | 6:30pm ET | FOX

Kansas City vs. Philadelphia

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Buy Tickets

