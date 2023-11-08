College Football Playoff Rankings: Second 2023 rankings released

The second College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2023 season have been released by the selection committee, and the Ohio State Buckeyes remain in first.
Ohio State is followed by (2) Georgia, (3) Michigan, and (4) Florida State. In the fifth through eighth spots are Washington, Oregon, Texas, and Alabama, respectively.
The top eight teams in this week’s rankings are exactly the same as the first set of CFP rankings released last week on Halloween.
No. 23 Tulane is currently the only ranked team from a Group of Five conference after Air Force dropped from the rankings. Check out the full CFP Top 25 rankings below.
College Football Playoff Rankings
* Released Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023
1. Ohio State
2. Georgia
3. Michigan
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. Louisville
12. Oregon State
13. Tennessee
14. Missouri
15. Oklahoma State
16. Kansas
17. Oklahoma
18. Utah
19. LSU
20. Notre Dame
21. Arizona
22. Iowa
23. Tulane
24. North Carolina
25. Kansas State
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will release its Top 25 rankings each week on Tuesday through Nov. 28. Below is the schedule of dates (all times Eastern):
- Tuesday, Nov. 14: 9-9:30pm*
- Tuesday, Nov. 21: 7-8pm
- Tuesday, Nov. 28: 7-7:30pm
- Sunday, Dec. 3 (selection day): Noon-4pm
*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. ET live between games during the State Farm Champions Classic college basketball doubleheader at the United Center in Chicago, IL.
On Sunday, Dec. 3 at Noon ET, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce the Playoff Semifinal pairings and semifinal bowl assignments. Those will be followed by the pairings for the remainder of the New Year’s Six bowl games.
College Football Playoff Schedule