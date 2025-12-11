Auburn adds four opponents to future football schedules

The Auburn Tigers have added four opponents to their future football schedules, it was announced Thursday. Future opponents for the Tigers include two Sun Belt Conference teams and two programs from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Auburn will host the Georgia Southern Eagles of the Sun Belt at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The game will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools following contests in 1991 and 2017, both wins for the Tigers.

Three seasons later, Auburn will welcome the Troy Trojans of the Sun Belt to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2031. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two in-state schools in football.

“This is a marquee game that I know will excite our fan base,” Troy Director of Athletics Kyle George said. “This is a great in-state matchup that our fans will travel exceptionally well to, and that will spark great interest from both fan bases. Thank you to Auburn Director of Athletics John Cohen and his staff for working with us to make this game a reality.”

Auburn has also added a pair of home games against FCS programs. The Tigers will host the Austin Peay Governors on Sept. 18, 2027 and the North Alabama Lions on Oct. 30, 2032. A previously announced home game against North Alabama on Sept. 9, 2028 has been pushed back eight weeks and will now be played on Nov. 4, 2028.

“Adding a second future game with Auburn is an exciting opportunity for the University of North Alabama,” said UNA Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney. “Opportunities to face premier in‑state opponents are invaluable for our program, and we appreciate Auburn’s commitment to these matchups by extending a second invitation to visit Jordan‑Hare Stadium.”

One additional Auburn scheduling note was revealed Thursday. A home tilt against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in 2027, which was previously reported, has been moved up one week from Sept. 11 and will now be played as the season-opener on Sept. 4.

As a result of that change, Middle Tennessee has pushed back its home game against North Alabama in 2027 from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11.

Football Schedules